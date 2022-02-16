5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 7.6 Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 5.91 Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) - P/E: 6.42 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 2.7 Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 8.03

This quarter, UGI experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.34 in Q4 and is now $0.93. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.01%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 3.05%.

Most recently, Energy Co of Minas Gerais reported earnings per share at $0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.22. This quarter, Brookfield Renewable experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.21 in Q3 and is now $-0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.8%, which has increased by 0.9% from 2.9% last quarter.

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.16 in Q2 and is now $-0.08. Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at $0.12, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.23%, which has decreased by 3.03% from 4.26% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.