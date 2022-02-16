55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares surged 256.9% to close at $4.39 on Tuesday after Murata Electronics announced plans to buy the company at $4.50 per share in cash.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) jumped 93.1% to settle at $0.8881. Color Star Technology, on Monday, said its Color World Metaverse Software is coming soon to Asia.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 45.2% to close at $1.27. Team recently revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares rose 42.1% to close at $47.07. <b>Intel Corp</b> (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $5.4 billion.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) climbed 41.8% to close at $1.12 after the company recorded a 42% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares rose 39.3% to close at $2.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) gained 32.3% to settle at $2.58 after Aegis Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) jumped 31.9% to settle at $10.74 after the company announced ticket sales will open to the general public starting February 16th.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBY) gained 26.9% to settle at $6.04 after the company, and ANA Holdings, announced they are forming a partnership to bring air taxi services to Japan.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) surged 24% to close at $3.00.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) jumped 23.5% to close at $8.40.
- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) rose 22.4% to close at $28.48 after the company reported Q4 EPS results were higher year over year.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) gained 22.3% to close at $7.03 after the company reported 24+ months of median duration of complete remission related to its bladder cancer treatment.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 21.9% to close at $10.97 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 21.7% to close at $1.0950.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 21.6% to close at $0.6340.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares climbed 21.5% to close at $3.78.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) gained 20.3% to settle at $3.56. Bright Health Group recently disclosed the CEO of Bright HealthCare will step down, effective March 11.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) jumped 20% to close at $2.46.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) rose 19.6% to close at $10.70 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 18.8% to close at $5.49.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) climbed 18.6% to close at $10.21. CleanSpark recently reported Q1 earnings results.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 18.5% to settle at $1.11.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) rose 18.5% to close at $4.5750. LianBio announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation in China for mavacamten for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) gained 18.3% to close at $2.65. ContextLogic launched Wish Clips, a new shoppable video feature designed to enhance the customer experience and simplify the path to purchase.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) surged 17.3% to settle at $6.32. Brookdale Senior Living reported a Q4 loss of $0.44 per share.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) surged 17.2% to settle at $0.9250.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 16.8% to close at $0.4698.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) gained 15.5% to close at $0.6857. Marrone Bio and Corteva Agriscience announced a new distribution contract.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) climbed 14.4% to close at $24.19 after the company reported Q4 results and also issued guidance.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 14.4% to settle at $4.78.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) climbed 10.5% to close at $2.21.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) gained 8.5% to close at $0.7282. Spectrum Pharma recently reported acceptance of new drug application filing for Poziotinib.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 8.2% to close at $3.03 after declining over 3% on Monday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 7.1% to close at $7.38. Hut 8 Mining, late Friday, said it entered at-the-market offering for gross proceeds of $65 million.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 5.8% to settle at $129.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
Check this out: Insiders Buy Around $112M Of 3 Stocks.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares fell 52.1% to close at $4.01 on Tuesday after the company reported the FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold at this time on Larimar's CTI-1601 program and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold.
- Modiv Inc. (NYSE: MDV) dipped 50.8% to close at $31.00. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dipped 31.8% to close at $3.42. Hudson Capital announced it combined with Freight App, adopted its leadership team and US headquarters.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 20.3% to close at $138.87. Medpace’s Q4 revenue increased 18.8% Y/Y to $308.6 million, missing the consensus of $309.04 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 20% to close at $0.20 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) fell 17.9% to settle at $6.75 following weak Q2 sales.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) fell 15.7% to settle at $8.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) dropped 15.3% to close at $3.15. Hillstream Biopharma was granted orphan designation for the treatment of uveal melanoma.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 15.1% to close at $3.95 after jumping over 19% on Monday.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) dipped 14.8% to close at $1.73. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.25 per ADS.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) dropped 14.1% to close at $8.26 after the company posted a loss for the third quarter.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) declined 13.8% to close at $2.51. NeuroOne Medical Tech posted a Q1 net loss of $2.8 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) dropped 13.1% to close at $2.39. Sunshine Biopharma priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 12.1% to close at $171.25 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) fell 12.1% to close at $2.47.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 11.3% to close at $1.80 after jumping around 28% on Monday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dropped 9.3% to close at $4.20.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) shares fell 7.4% to close at $4.65. Splash Beverage Group priced its public offering of two million shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 7.2% to close at $4.39 following Q2 results.
Also check this out: ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas