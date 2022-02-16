 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 6:35am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
  • Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSRwill replace First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Friday, February 18.
  • Corsair is a global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.
  • See Corsair Q4 Earnings
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is acquiring First Midwest Bancorp in a transaction likely to be completed by February 16. 
  • Old National Bancorp will replace Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Urban Edge Properties will replace Old National Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Price Action: CRSR traded higher by 9.06% at $23.48 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRSR)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 16, 2022: Roblox, Shopify And More
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 9, 2022: Peloton, GameStop And More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com