Here's Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
- Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) will replace First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Friday, February 18.
- Corsair is a global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.
- See Corsair Q4 Earnings
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is acquiring First Midwest Bancorp in a transaction likely to be completed by February 16.
- Old National Bancorp will replace Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Urban Edge Properties will replace Old National Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Price Action: CRSR traded higher by 9.06% at $23.48 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
