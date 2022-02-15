 Skip to main content

AeroVironment Bags $8.5M US DoD Foreign Military Sales Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 4:03pm   Comments
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently received a ~$8.54 million firm-fixed-price U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract award.
  • Under the contract, AeroVironment will provide Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), initial spares packages, training, and support to an allied nation. Delivery is anticipated by November 2022.
  • AeroVironment’s Puma 3 AE delivers mission-critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in all environments. Puma 3 AE is launchable by hand, bungee, rail, or vehicle and recoverable by deep-stall landing.
  • Price Action: AVAV shares closed higher by 1.00% at $60.76 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

