Intel Breaks Ground On Arizona Plants: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) broke ground on two new factories worth $20 billion in Arizona dubbed Fab 52 and Fab 62, reaching a total of six factories in the state, Reuters reports.
  • The new plants will be the first Intel has built from the ground up and will also manufacture chips for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud unit, and the U.S. military.
  • Intel rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) also acquired land to build its first U.S. campus in Phoenix, not far from Intel's location, where TSM plans up to six chip factories.
  • Related Content: Key Takeaways From White House Chip Crisis Meet
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.56% at $115.54 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

