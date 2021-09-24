Intel Breaks Ground On Arizona Plants: Reuters
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) broke ground on two new factories worth $20 billion in Arizona dubbed Fab 52 and Fab 62, reaching a total of six factories in the state, Reuters reports.
- The new plants will be the first Intel has built from the ground up and will also manufacture chips for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud unit, and the U.S. military.
- Intel rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) also acquired land to build its first U.S. campus in Phoenix, not far from Intel's location, where TSM plans up to six chip factories.
- Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.56% at $115.54 on the last check Friday.
