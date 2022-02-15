A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) - P/E: 5.79 D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) - P/E: 6.67 Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) - P/E: 8.47 Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) - P/E: 4.95 Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) - P/E: 8.16

JOANN's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.73, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.84%, which has increased by 0.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.96%.

D.R. Horton's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $3.17, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.01%, which has increased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 0.97%.

Dick's Sporting Goods has reported Q3 earnings per share at $3.19, which has decreased by 37.2% compared to Q2, which was 5.08. This quarter, Foot Locker experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.21 in Q2 and is now $1.93. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.18%, which has increased by 0.04% from 2.14% last quarter.

Toll Brothers saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.87 in Q3 to $3.02 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.94%, which has decreased by 0.18% from 1.12% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.