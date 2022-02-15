 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Singapore Airlines Inks $2.8B Order For 22 GE9X Engines, Services
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Singapore Airlines Inks $2.8B Order For 22 GE9X Engines, Services
  • Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGYhas ordered an additional 22 GE9X engines from General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) operating unit GE Aviation to power its 777-9 aircraft fleet.
  • The order includes a 12-year GE TrueChoice services contract and is valued at $2.8 billion at list price.
  • Singapore Airlines has 31 Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777-9 aircraft on order. In 2017, the airline had placed an initial order for 40 GE9X engines.
  • The Boeing 777-9 will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions, and operating costs than any aircraft in its class.
  • Like all GE commercial engines, both the GE9X and GE90 are compatible with any approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 1.48% at $98.03 during the premarket session on Tuesday, and SINGY closed higher by 0.59% at $7.66 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + SINGY)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: DoorDash, General Motors, Moderna, General Electric And More
GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week
GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
Why GE Shares Are Falling
Stock Wars: Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com