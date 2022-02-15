Singapore Airlines Inks $2.8B Order For 22 GE9X Engines, Services
- Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGY) has ordered an additional 22 GE9X engines from General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) operating unit GE Aviation to power its 777-9 aircraft fleet.
- The order includes a 12-year GE TrueChoice services contract and is valued at $2.8 billion at list price.
- Singapore Airlines has 31 Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777-9 aircraft on order. In 2017, the airline had placed an initial order for 40 GE9X engines.
- The Boeing 777-9 will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions, and operating costs than any aircraft in its class.
- Like all GE commercial engines, both the GE9X and GE90 are compatible with any approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 1.48% at $98.03 during the premarket session on Tuesday, and SINGY closed higher by 0.59% at $7.66 on Monday.
