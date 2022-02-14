Babcock & Wilcox Bags $22M Waste-To-Energy Technology Contract
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) business segment B&W Renewable has secured a contract for ~$22 million to help a power producer in Asia reduce its reliance on coal and decrease the amount of waste sent to landfills.
- B&W Renewable will design and supply a 440-ton-per-day waste-to-energy boiler, DynaGrate combustion grate, and other combustion equipment, including burners and sootblowers.
- The plant will generate cleaner electricity for the community while processing ~160,000 tons of industrial waste annually.
- "Our business in the Asia-Pacific region continues to grow, with significant opportunities for B&W's renewable, environmental and thermal technologies," said Nick Carter, Managing Director of B&W's Asia-Pacific region.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 0.95% at $7.41 on the last check Monday.
