5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) - P/E: 9.96
  2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) - P/E: 8.87
  3. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) - P/E: 6.2
  4. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) - P/E: 2.45
  5. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) - P/E: 9.69

Fonar has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.57, which has increased by 3.64% compared to Q1, which was 0.55. Most recently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at $23.72, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $15.37. Surface Oncology has been featured as a value stock. Surface Oncology's Q3 EPS sits at $-0.44, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). uniQure's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.79, whereas in Q2, they were at 8.51. Most recently, Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share at $2.7, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.99.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

