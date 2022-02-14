 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paysafe Expands Into Louisiana And Oregon Mobile Sports-Betting Markets
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 5:26am   Comments
Share:
Paysafe Expands Into Louisiana And Oregon Mobile Sports-Betting Markets
  • Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) said it is expanding into the Louisiana and Oregon mobile sports-betting markets.
  • The company has extended its multi-state payments partnerships with Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) into Louisiana's mobile sports-betting market.
  • Caesars, DraftKings, and WynnBET, which plugged into Paysafe in 2021, will support player deposits by credit or debit card through integration with Paysafe's payment gateway.
  • With Paysafe's entry into the Oregon and Louisiana sports-betting markets, the company now supports sportsbook operators with payments and affiliate marketing in more than twenty states.
  • Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 2.75% at $3.54 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSFE)

Where Paysafe Stands With Analysts
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
transcoin.me Extends Partnership With Paysafe To Add Cash Funding For Cryptocurrency Exchange
Why Jim Cramer Likes Vertiv And Scotts Miracle-Gro
Cannae Raises Stake In Paysafe By $22.2M Via OMO
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com