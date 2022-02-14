Paysafe Expands Into Louisiana And Oregon Mobile Sports-Betting Markets
- Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) said it is expanding into the Louisiana and Oregon mobile sports-betting markets.
- The company has extended its multi-state payments partnerships with Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) into Louisiana's mobile sports-betting market.
- Caesars, DraftKings, and WynnBET, which plugged into Paysafe in 2021, will support player deposits by credit or debit card through integration with Paysafe's payment gateway.
- With Paysafe's entry into the Oregon and Louisiana sports-betting markets, the company now supports sportsbook operators with payments and affiliate marketing in more than twenty states.
- Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 2.75% at $3.54 on Friday.
