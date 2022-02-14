 Skip to main content

Here's Why Barron's Believes This Chip Stock Has Beaten AMD, Nvidia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 6:23am   Comments
  • Since 2020, chip stocks are up 82%, easily beating the 54% gain for the Nasdaq Composite, Barron's reports
  • Big names like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gotten much of the attention, but a little-known chip maker has beat them all: Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA). 
  • Once a low-key provider of chips used for PC touchpads, mobile phone screens, and fingerprint scanners, Synaptics has turned itself into a play on the Internet of Things, which aims to bridge the physical and digital worlds, the author notes. 
  • In recent months, though, Synaptics has been caught up in the broader tech selloff, with shares down 28% from their December peak. 
  • Savitz contends that the pullback is a good entry point for investors who missed the original rally. 
  • Price Action: SYNA shares closed lower by 3.05% at $212.11 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for SYNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SYNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

