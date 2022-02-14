Markets Eye Producer Price Index This Week

The U.S. government is scheduled to release the Producer Price Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

CNBC’s Dominic Chu said higher-than-expected data on consumer prices released last week sparked concerns of accelerated interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

Producer prices slowed to a monthly rate of 0.2% overall in December. Analysts, however, expect producer prices rising 0.5% in January.

Food companies, including Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) and Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR), are all to release earnings this week. Hotel chains, including Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), will also release earnings this week.