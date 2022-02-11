Spire Global Secures $8M NOAA Contract
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has secured an $8 million National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) contract to deliver satellite weather data.
- The contract has been awarded as part of IDIQ Delivery Order 4 of the contract issued by the NOAA for commercially available space-based radio occultation (RO) data for use in operational weather forecasts.
- The award is the next milestone in NOAA's goal to expand the purchase of commercial RO data. It is an increase in the number of RO profiles that Spire provides NOAA from 3,000 to 5,500.
- The data delivery will commence on March 16, 2022, and run until January 18, 2023.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $3.21 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap