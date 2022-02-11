 Skip to main content

Twist Bioscience Raises $250M Via Equity Issued At 11% Discount
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 9:58am   Comments
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 4.5 million at $55.00 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $250 million. 

  • Earlier, the Company had announced the public offering of $200 million.
  • The Offer price represents a discount of almost 11% from the last close price of $61.64 on Thursday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 681,818 shares.
  • Twist will use the proceeds, along with its existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, to scale its investment in its R&D organization. 
  • Also See: Twist Bioscience, Eleven Therapeutics Create Synthetic Viral RNA Molecules To Develop Antiviral Vaccines, Therapeutics.
  • The Company also uses a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses or products in-license.
  • The offering will close by February 15.
  • Price Action: TWST shares are down 3.10% at $59.73 during the market session on the last check Friday.

