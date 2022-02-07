 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twist Bioscience, Eleven Therapeutics Create Synthetic Viral RNA Molecules To Develop Antiviral Vaccines, Therapeutics
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Twist Bioscience, Eleven Therapeutics Create Synthetic Viral RNA Molecules To Develop Antiviral Vaccines, Therapeutics

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) and Eleven Therapeutics have created a replicon tool that could be used for studying viral genome replication, antiviral drug screening, and vaccine & therapeutic development.

  • Replicons are synthetic viral RNA molecules that mimic viruses in their ability to replicate but have been engineered to remove the portion of the genome that causes harm (infectiousness). 
  • Replicon systems have been used to mimic RNA viruses including Zika, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-1 to facilitate therapeutics' safe and rapid development.
  • Also See: Twist Bioscience Clocks ~50% Jump In Q1 Sales, Lifts FY22 Revenue Guidance.
  • Through a publication on bioRxiv, the teams demonstrated the development of a safe and efficient SARS-CoV-2 replicon-generating engine.
  • The teams retained 97% of the viral genome but eliminated any infectivity properties of SARS-CoV-2. 
  • Researchers can use this replicon to study viral activity without patient samples or the risk of handling live viruses.
  • Price Action: TWST shares are trading 6.08% higher at $63.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Raises $250M Via Equity Issued At 11% Discount
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Q4 Gets COVID Boost, Seagen Plunges On Earnings, Adcom Test Awaits Lilly
Twist Bioscience Clocks ~50% Jump In Q1 Sales, Lifts FY22 Revenue Guidance
Recap: Twist Bioscience Q1 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gain On Earnings, Valneva-Pfizer Tout Positive Lyme Disease Vaccine Data, UNITY Biotech Restructures
Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusNews Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com