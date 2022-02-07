Twist Bioscience, Eleven Therapeutics Create Synthetic Viral RNA Molecules To Develop Antiviral Vaccines, Therapeutics
Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) and Eleven Therapeutics have created a replicon tool that could be used for studying viral genome replication, antiviral drug screening, and vaccine & therapeutic development.
- Replicons are synthetic viral RNA molecules that mimic viruses in their ability to replicate but have been engineered to remove the portion of the genome that causes harm (infectiousness).
- Replicon systems have been used to mimic RNA viruses including Zika, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-1 to facilitate therapeutics' safe and rapid development.
- Through a publication on bioRxiv, the teams demonstrated the development of a safe and efficient SARS-CoV-2 replicon-generating engine.
- The teams retained 97% of the viral genome but eliminated any infectivity properties of SARS-CoV-2.
- Researchers can use this replicon to study viral activity without patient samples or the risk of handling live viruses.
