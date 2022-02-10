Elon Musk Elected Into The National Academy Of Engineering

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was among the newest slate of members elected into the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

What Happened: Academy membership honors individuals who made exemplary contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education."

The Washington, D.C.-based non-governmental organization cited Musk’s work in the design of SpaceX’s rockets as the key factor for his election. Musk acknowledged the honor in a tweet that said “Much appreciated!”

The induction ceremony is scheduled for October, but it is uncertain at this point if Musk will attend the event.

What Else Happened: Musk was among 111 new U.S. members and 22 international members elected for 2022.

Among the NAE’s newest members are Noubar B. Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA); John Maxwell Cohn, an IBM (NYSE: IBM) Fellow at MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab; and Nelson Pedreiro, vice president of the Advanced Technology Center for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

Photo: Steve Jurvetson / Flickr Creative Commons