Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) - P/E: 8.21 Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) - P/E: 7.4 American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) - P/E: 6.81 Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) - P/E: 4.51 Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) - P/E: 7.98

This quarter, Radian Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.75 in Q2 and is now 0.67. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.32%, which has increased by 0.81% from 2.51% in the previous quarter.

Newtek Business Services has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.56, which has decreased by 53.33% compared to Q2, which was 1.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.55%, which has decreased by 5.25% from 14.8% last quarter.

This quarter, American National Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.87 in Q2 and is now 0.74. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.73%, which has increased by 0.02% from 1.71% last quarter.

Navient saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.92 in Q3 to 0.78 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.22%, which has increased by 0.27% from last quarter's yield of 2.95%.

Summit Finl Gr's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.95, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.92. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.68%, which has decreased by 0.36% from 3.04% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.