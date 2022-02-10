 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla 'Dropped The Ball' With This Decision In 2020
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 5:43am   Comments
Elon Musk Says Tesla 'Dropped The Ball' With This Decision In 2020

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker’s decision to pause Model X production over a year ago was a mistake and an ‘idiotic’ thing to do.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a post on the microblogging site Twitter that criticized the Austin, Texas-based Tesla’s refreshed Model X rollout plan, calling it “horrible” and devoid of “communication to customers.”

The billionaire entrepreneur said Tesla “dropped the ball badly” on Model X’s production ramp-up. Musk added that it was “idiotic to stop production” of the old Model X in Dec 2020 when there was still “plenty of demand!”

When asked for a timeline on the production ramp for the refreshed Model X, Musk did not provide any further details but said in a separate tweet that the luxury crossover is an “extremely difficult” and the “most complex" passenger car ever and that the interior trim is the only limiting factor.

See Also: Tesla Is Under NHTSA Scrutiny for 'Phantom Braking' Issues At High Speeds

Why It Matters: The latest comments from Musk came in response to his close followers and fans on Twitter — who sought to dismiss the perception that Tesla fans are unable to criticize the company.

The Musk-led electric vehicle maker, in December 2020, stopped production of the Model S and Model X electric cars for updates but Tesla continued accepting new orders.

The EV maker produced 24,390 Model S and X in 2021, a drop of 55.4% over 2020. Including its best-selling models, Tesla produced a total of 930,422 EVs last year. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.08% higher at $932 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of User3204 via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Tesla Model XNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

