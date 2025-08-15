Flowers Foods, Globant And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Flowers Foods Inc. FLO to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Flowers Foods shares slipped 1.5% to $16.33 in after-hours trading.

Globant SA GLOB posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter, but issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Globant reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $614.180 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $612.641 million. Globant shares dipped 10.4% to $70.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Sandisk Corp SNDK reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Sandisk expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, versus estimates of $1.99 billion. The company also guided for first-quarter adjusted earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, versus estimates of 84 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro. Sandisk shares tumbled 10.4% to $41.81 in after-hours trading.

BIT Mining Ltd . BTCM reported a loss of $0.87 per American Depositary Share for the six months ending June 30, significantly wider than the $0.05 expected by analysts. The revenue tanked 43% year-over-year to $19.4 million, while operating costs and expenses rose 12%. BIT Mining shares fell 8% to $3.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect T1 Energy Inc TE to post a quarterly loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $139.90 million before the opening bell. T1 Energy shares fell 0.8% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Nor Gal / Shutterstock.com