 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Is Under NHTSA Scrutiny for 'Phantom Braking' Issues At High Speeds
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Is Under NHTSA Scrutiny for 'Phantom Braking' Issues At High Speeds

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars are being reviewed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for "phantom braking" issues, Bloomberg News reported.

What Happened: The transport safety agency is reviewing complaints related to Tesla cars that suddenly brake at high speeds.

NHTSA is reviewing the complaints through its risk-based evaluation process, the report said, citing the agency.

“This process includes discussions with the manufacturer, as well as reviewing additional data sources, including Early Warning Reporting data. If the data show that a risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately.”

See Also: In A First, Tesla Model S Driver Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter Over Fatal 2019 Crash Involving Autopilot

Why It Matters: Tesla on Tuesday recalled nearly 54,000 of its electric cars related to its driver-assistance feature, though none of the cars need to be taken to a repair shop.

The Elon Musk-led company has reportedly already disabled the feature in its driver assistance system that allowed cars to slowly roll through stop signs when no other vehicles or pedestrians are in view. 

NHTSA is also investigating Tesla’s Autopilot and in-dash video game systems amid heightened scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker. 

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock closed 2.75% lower at $905.66 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 24.5% year-to-date.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Dogecoin Continues Crashing — But Its Meme-Impact On The Crypto Space Is Becoming More Visible
Why Australia's Richest Man Is Suing Facebook
Cathie Wood Loads Up More Shares In Tesla And This Rival Chinese EV Maker On Wednesday
This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 300% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump
Elon Musk's Starlink Launches Premium Broadband Service Doubling Speed, But It's Not Cheap
Benzinga Asks: Would You Eat At McDonald's More Often If It Accepts Dogecoin?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: auto automotive Bloomberg electric vehiclesGovernment News Regulations Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com