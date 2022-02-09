 Skip to main content

ABB, PACCAR Collaborate To Provide Advanced Charging Solutions For Trucks
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:58pm   Comments
ABB, PACCAR Collaborate To Provide Advanced Charging Solutions For Trucks
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) partners with PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) to provide PACCAR dealers and customers with a range of advanced charging solutions (up to 350 kW) across fleet operations in North America and Europe. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The partnership will increase operating efficiency and sustainability for PACCAR's dealer network of 2,265 locations in more than 100 countries.
  • "Like PACCAR, ABB sees tremendous opportunity in electrifying the trucking industry and is committed to delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions for fleet charging," said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB's E-mobility division.
  • Price Action: ABB shares are trading higher by 2.43% at $35.79 and PCAR up by 1.32% at $94.90 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

