Kratos Secures $20M International Drone Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 11:38am   Comments
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Systems Division received a $20 million contract award from an international customer for high performance, unmanned aerial target drone system aircraft and related services.
  • The procurement includes aerial target drones, spares and consumables, a ground control station (GCS), ground support equipment, launching systems, and payloads.
  • KUSD will also deliver testing, technical training, in-country establishment, and technical assistance.
  • The company plans to perform work under this contract at its manufacturing facilities and customer locations.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $17.28 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

