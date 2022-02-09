Kratos Secures $20M International Drone Contract
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Systems Division received a $20 million contract award from an international customer for high performance, unmanned aerial target drone system aircraft and related services.
- The procurement includes aerial target drones, spares and consumables, a ground control station (GCS), ground support equipment, launching systems, and payloads.
- KUSD will also deliver testing, technical training, in-country establishment, and technical assistance.
- The company plans to perform work under this contract at its manufacturing facilities and customer locations.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $17.28 on the last check Wednesday.
