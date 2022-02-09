Here's Why Bilibili Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) is looking to hire 1,000 new content moderators and more closely monitor the health of its workers, Reuters reports.
- China's leading video platform came under scrutiny after the death of an employee prompted accusations that it was overworking its staff.
- A user on the microblogging platform Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) said that the employee died after working long hours during the Spring Festival holiday.
- Bilibili initially denied the allegation. However, later it acknowledged the loss following outrage and assured taking adequate measures.
- Price Action: BILI shares traded higher by 6.91% at $36.93 on the last check Wednesday.
