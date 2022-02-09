5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) - P/E: 7.95 USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) - P/E: 8.44 Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) - P/E: 7.98 VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) - P/E: 6.3 Seaboard (AMEX:SEB) - P/E: 6.39

Thomson Reuters has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.43, which has decreased by 6.52% compared to Q3, which was 0.46. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.69%, which has increased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 1.36%.

USA Truck's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.38, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.57. Sturm Ruger & Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.98, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.03%, which has decreased by 1.18% from 5.21% in the previous quarter.

VerifyMe has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.13, which has increased by 27.78% compared to Q2, which was -0.18. This quarter, Seaboard experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 151.56 in Q2 and is now 81.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.22%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.22% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.