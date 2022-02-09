 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASML Warns Against China Affiliate
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
ASML Warns Against China Affiliate
  • ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) warned against an affiliate of a Chinese rival company, Bloomberg reports.
  • ASML, which previously accused the affiliate of stealing its trade secrets, disclosed that it had begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights.
  • ASML has requested specific customers not to aid the associated firm Dongfang Jingyuan Electron Ltd that has won Beijing’s immunity against regulatory action. 
  • ASML has a monopoly on advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems indispensable to producing the most cutting-edge chips globally. It also supplies deep ultraviolet lithography machines needed to make more mature semiconductors. 
  • China is reliant on ASML’s technology to build a domestic chip ecosystem. But the U.S. government reportedly pressured Dutch officials not to allow ASML to sell its EUV systems to China in 2019. 
  • Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 2.22% at $668 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML)

What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding
7 Of The Best Nasdaq Stocks to Buy On The Dip
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over ASML Holding's Chart
Here's Why Piper Sandler Considers DRAM Pricing "Slightly Negative" For Micron And Others
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASML
What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com