ASML Warns Against China Affiliate
- ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) warned against an affiliate of a Chinese rival company, Bloomberg reports.
- ASML, which previously accused the affiliate of stealing its trade secrets, disclosed that it had begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights.
- ASML has requested specific customers not to aid the associated firm Dongfang Jingyuan Electron Ltd that has won Beijing’s immunity against regulatory action.
- ASML has a monopoly on advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems indispensable to producing the most cutting-edge chips globally. It also supplies deep ultraviolet lithography machines needed to make more mature semiconductors.
- China is reliant on ASML’s technology to build a domestic chip ecosystem. But the U.S. government reportedly pressured Dutch officials not to allow ASML to sell its EUV systems to China in 2019.
- Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 2.22% at $668 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
