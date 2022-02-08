Performant Secures HHS OIG IDIQ Contract For Medical Review, Consultative Services
- Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) revealed the recent award of an IDIQ contract by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS OIG). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Under the contract with a base term of one year and four additional 1-year options, the company will provide medical review and consultative services associated with the oversight activities of the OIG.
- The contract was awarded via a full-and-open competitive procurement.
- "We are thrilled about this opportunity to further our partnership with HHS to reduce improper payments and conserve the Medicare Trust Fund," said Simeon Kohl, SVP, and GM Healthcare.
- Price Action: PFMT shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $2.51 on the last check Tuesday.
