Barfresh Shares Pop On Distribution Deal With G&J Pepsi
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
  • Barfresh Food Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRFHhas entered into a distribution arrangement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. (G&J Pepsi). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Under the distribution arrangement, G&J Pepsi will purchase Barfresh's Twist & Go product and distribute it to its customers through its chilled distribution network.
  • The arrangement is the result of a pilot program whereby G&J Pepsi successfully tested the operational capability of its distribution network to sell and handle Barfresh products.
  • The arrangement has already started generating revenue for both Barfresh and G&J Pepsi.
  • "Barfresh has been able to attract top-tier distributors looking to add our excellent products to their lineup," said CEO Riccardo Delle Coste.
  • Price Action: BRFH shares are trading higher by 6.74% at $5.50 on the last check Tuesday.

