Barfresh Shares Pop On Distribution Deal With G&J Pepsi
- Barfresh Food Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRFH) has entered into a distribution arrangement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. (G&J Pepsi). The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Under the distribution arrangement, G&J Pepsi will purchase Barfresh's Twist & Go product and distribute it to its customers through its chilled distribution network.
- The arrangement is the result of a pilot program whereby G&J Pepsi successfully tested the operational capability of its distribution network to sell and handle Barfresh products.
- The arrangement has already started generating revenue for both Barfresh and G&J Pepsi.
- "Barfresh has been able to attract top-tier distributors looking to add our excellent products to their lineup," said CEO Riccardo Delle Coste.
- Price Action: BRFH shares are trading higher by 6.74% at $5.50 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Markets Movers Trading Ideas