Read Why Barclays Sees Downside In Bilibili

- Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) with an Equal Weight rating and $32 price target.
- The price target implies a downside of 6.76%.
- The analyst considers competition the most significant risk to the Bilibili story.
- Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video-sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games.
- Price Action: BILI shares traded higher by 7.06% at $34.59 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for BILI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Dec 2021
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
