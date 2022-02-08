 Skip to main content

Read Why Barclays Sees Downside In Bilibili
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 3:42pm   Comments
Read Why Barclays Sees Downside In Bilibili
  • Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) with an Equal Weight rating and $32 price target. 
  • The price target implies a downside of 6.76%.
  • The analyst considers competition the most significant risk to the Bilibili story.
  • Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video-sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games.
  • Price Action: BILI shares traded higher by 7.06% at $34.59 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for BILI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Jan 2022BernsteinDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Dec 2021BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy

