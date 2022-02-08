 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RSI's BetRivers Sportsbook Becomes Official Partner Of New Orleans Pelicans
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
RSI's BetRivers Sportsbook Becomes Official Partner Of New Orleans Pelicans
  • Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) said its BetRivers Sportsbook is an official partner of Louisiana's NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans. 
  • BetRivers signage will appear throughout the Smoothie King Center, including the front row of courtside seats. 
  • The exclusive Chairman's Club, for courtside ticket holders, has been rebranded to become the BetRivers Chairman Lounge.
  • "The Pelicans partnership and BetRivers Chairman Lounge is an RSI investment to enhance fans' watching and wagering experiences inside the Smoothie King Center, as well as emphasize our commitment to Louisiana sports throughout the state," said CEO Richard Schwartz.
  • Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $10.47 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSI)

Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
New York Breaks State Online Sports Betting Record In 3 Weeks: The Early Winners And What's Next
Rush Street Interactive Expands Into Mexico Via Partnership With Grupo Multimedios
EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up New York Sports Betting Opportunity; Potential Winners And Why Heavy Launch Promotions Are Used
CFP National Championship Game, Alabama Vs. Georgia: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Betting Promotions And Prop Picks
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com