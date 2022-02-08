RSI's BetRivers Sportsbook Becomes Official Partner Of New Orleans Pelicans
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) said its BetRivers Sportsbook is an official partner of Louisiana's NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans.
- BetRivers signage will appear throughout the Smoothie King Center, including the front row of courtside seats.
- The exclusive Chairman's Club, for courtside ticket holders, has been rebranded to become the BetRivers Chairman Lounge.
- "The Pelicans partnership and BetRivers Chairman Lounge is an RSI investment to enhance fans' watching and wagering experiences inside the Smoothie King Center, as well as emphasize our commitment to Louisiana sports throughout the state," said CEO Richard Schwartz.
- Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $10.47 on the last check Tuesday.
