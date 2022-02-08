 Skip to main content

Biomerica Posts Encouraging Results From InFoods Study As Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ: BMRA) has announced topline results from its InFoods IBS diagnostic-guided therapy (DGT) endpoint clinical trial.

  • The trial showed statistically significant improvements in multiple endpoints in the Intent-to-Treat population. 
  • The InFoods DGT uses a simple blood test to identify patient-specific foods that may alleviate Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation when removed from the diet. 
  • Related: Biomerica's Shares Gain As Its Colon Disease Screening Test Goes For Sale At Walmart Online.
  • The InFoods IBS DGT works by identifying above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods in patients. Food identified as positive is removed from the diet for the patient to feel better.
  • Biomerica plans to meet and work with the FDA to design a final pivotal trial focused on the endpoint(s) that show the greatest improvement. 
  • The pivotal trial protocol is expected to be substantially similar to the completed endpoint trial, with more patients participating. 
  • Biomerica is also discussing opportunities to commercialize the InFoods IBS DGT before FDA clearance as a Laboratory Developed Test service offered through a CLIA laboratory and a CE Marked product in Europe or other countries.
  • Price Action: BMRA shares are down 4.57% at $4.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Irritable Bowel SyndromeNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

