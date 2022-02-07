Missing Tennis Star Peng Shuai Emerges In Beijing, Asks 'Why Such Concern?' Over Her Whereabouts

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who disappeared from public view after accusing a high-ranking member of the Chinese government of sexual assault, made two personal appearances over the weekend in Beijing, dining with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and granting an interview to a French media outlet.

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported that Peng met with IOC President Thomas Bach and Kirsty Coventry, an IOC member from Zimbabwe, for dinner on Saturday at the Olympic Club in Beijing. The IOC issued a statement that the conversation focused on Olympic experiences and not the circumstances that made Peng the center of international attention.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams declined to comment on whether the IOC believed Peng was sexually assaulted and if she was able to make statements and appearances of her own free will.

“I don’t think it’s a judgment for the IOC to make,” Adams said. “We are a sporting organization.”

What Else Happened: The French newspaper L'Equipe newspaper was granted an interview with Peng during the weekend, although questions were required to be submitted to the Chinese Olympic Committee in advance for approval.

During the interview, Peng insisted her social media post on Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) accusing former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of repeatedly forcing her to have sex with him at his home had "given rise to a huge misunderstanding from the outside world" and she voluntarily deleted the post because she "wanted to." Peng also expressed amazement that she has been the focus of attention over this issue.

“I would like to know: why such concern?” she asked. “I never said anyone sexually assaulted me.”

The 36-year-old Peng also raised the possibility that her professional tennis career would be winding down.

"Considering my age, my multiple surgeries and the pandemic that forced me to stop for so long, I believe it will be very difficult to regain my physical level," she said.

Photo: Claude TRUONG-NGOC/Wikimedia Commons