Lazydays Registers 64% Growth In Preliminary Q4 Revenue
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $322.5 million, representing a 64% year-on-year growth, versus the consensus of $287.9 million.
- Recreation Vehicle unit sales rose 50.6% to 3,211 units.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $32.7 million, a 110.5% Y/Y increase. Net income for the quarter totaled $15.3 million.
- The company held $98.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: LAZY shares closed lower by 2.48% at $15.72 on Thursday.
