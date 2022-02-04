 Skip to main content

Lazydays Registers 64% Growth In Preliminary Q4 Revenue
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 5:23am   Comments
Lazydays Registers 64% Growth In Preliminary Q4 Revenue
  • Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $322.5 million, representing a 64% year-on-year growth, versus the consensus of $287.9 million.
  • Recreation Vehicle unit sales rose 50.6% to 3,211 units.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.7 million, a 110.5% Y/Y increase. Net income for the quarter totaled $15.3 million.
  • The company held $98.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: LAZY shares closed lower by 2.48% at $15.72 on Thursday.

