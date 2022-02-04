 Skip to main content

IBM Collaborates With Quebec Government
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 7:39am   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMcollaborated with the Government of Quebec.
  • They look to further establish Quebec as a leading technology hub in the development of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and high-performance computing through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator. 
  • The new technology hub focuses on developing new projects, collaborations, and skills-building initiatives in crucial areas of research such as energy, life sciences, and sustainability. 
  • The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator will work in alignment with the goals of the Government of Quebec's Innovation Zones in Sherbrooke and Microelectronics Innovation Zone in Bromont, promoting the use of advanced technology across the province. 
  • IBM also looks to advance technology education and skills development and use software technologies such as the Generative Modeling Toolkit for Science and RoboRXN. 
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.58% at $136.98 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

