Stantec Secures $45M Contract From Reclamation Federal Agency
- Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) has secured a five-year IDIQ contract to provide a full suite of architectural, engineering, professional, and technical services for the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior.
- Under the $45 million contract, Stantec will work closely with Reclamation's Technical Services Center. It will support various projects, including dams, canals, fish passage, hydropower facilities, hydraulic structures, pipelines, new buildings, bridges, water treatment plants, and additional water infrastructure.
- Stantec's work will support Reclamation's mission to assist in meeting the increasing water and power demands of the Western U.S. while protecting the environment.
- Price Action: STN shares traded lower by 1.35% at $52.69 on the last check Thursday.
