 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wingstop Debuts Prototype Eatery Dubbed 'Restaurant Of The Future'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2022 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Wingstop Debuts Prototype Eatery Dubbed 'Restaurant Of The Future'

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has introduced a prototype eatery that is being promoted as the "restaurant of the future" for the Dallas-headquartered chain.

What Happened: The prototype location is based in a 1,300-square-foot location at 5535 W. Lovers Lane in Dallas, a short drive from the company’s Global Support Center in neighboring Addison. The eatery is nearly 400 square feet smaller than the average Wingstop location.

According to the company, this prototype environment is designed to highlight the company’s focus on retail technology and sustainability. It features digital-focused ordering with in-restaurant QR Codes and completely cashless transactions for the site’s takeout and delivery orders. There is no indoor dining at this site.

The location also features Energy Star equipment and grease extraction, and the staff is dressed in a new sustainable uniform line manufactured from recycled water bottles.

Related Link: MrBeast Has A New Chocolate Bar; YouTube Star Teams With Walmart On New Feastables Snack Food Line

Why It Happened: "A glimpse into our Lovers Lane location is a glimpse into the future of Wingstop — focused on 100% digital transactions, seamless back of house operations, ongoing flavor innovation, and a business model centered around our fans, who love to dine off-premise with friends, while gaming, or just about anywhere you can think of," said Marisa Carona, chief growth officer.

The new prototype location follows the November announcement that Wingspan opened its first New York City location as a ghost kitchen in the heart of the Times Square theater district. The company plans to roll out 20 additional openings in the city, both ghost kitchens and traditional eateries, over the next three years.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WING)

This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Netflix, Ford And Amazon
Where Wingstop Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cashless transactions chicken Fast Food restaurant sustainabilityNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com