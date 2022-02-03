Wingstop Debuts Prototype Eatery Dubbed 'Restaurant Of The Future'

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has introduced a prototype eatery that is being promoted as the "restaurant of the future" for the Dallas-headquartered chain.

What Happened: The prototype location is based in a 1,300-square-foot location at 5535 W. Lovers Lane in Dallas, a short drive from the company’s Global Support Center in neighboring Addison. The eatery is nearly 400 square feet smaller than the average Wingstop location.

According to the company, this prototype environment is designed to highlight the company’s focus on retail technology and sustainability. It features digital-focused ordering with in-restaurant QR Codes and completely cashless transactions for the site’s takeout and delivery orders. There is no indoor dining at this site.

The location also features Energy Star equipment and grease extraction, and the staff is dressed in a new sustainable uniform line manufactured from recycled water bottles.

Why It Happened: "A glimpse into our Lovers Lane location is a glimpse into the future of Wingstop — focused on 100% digital transactions, seamless back of house operations, ongoing flavor innovation, and a business model centered around our fans, who love to dine off-premise with friends, while gaming, or just about anywhere you can think of," said Marisa Carona, chief growth officer.

The new prototype location follows the November announcement that Wingspan opened its first New York City location as a ghost kitchen in the heart of the Times Square theater district. The company plans to roll out 20 additional openings in the city, both ghost kitchens and traditional eateries, over the next three years.