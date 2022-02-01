Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Willis Towers Watson, Norwegian Cruise Line And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked the recent quarter of Dover Corporation DOV. However, with some of the industrial issues that others are also facing, he recommended holding the stock.
With Perficient, Inc. PRFT selling at 60 times earnings, Cramer said he can’t recommend it unless it sells at less than 50 times earnings.
The "Mad Money" host said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is his favorite of the cruise lines.
"I have to tell you that all these companies need such a break it. I just don’t know whether they’re going to get it in time to make it so that they’re good stocks. They’ll all make it, but I just don’t know if they’ll be good stocks."
Cramer said Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is a very good insurance broker, and the stock is "worth owning."
Price Action: Shares of Dover rose 1.7% to close at $169.91, while Perficient climbed 5.5% to settle at $104.82 on Monday. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and Willis Towers Watson gained 6.5% and 1.2%, respectively on Monday.
