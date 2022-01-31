Berkshire Grey Extends Commercial Momentum With New Order Worth $14M
- Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) has secured $14 million in new orders since November 2021, including $8 million in new orders and $6 million of follow-on new orders.
- The additional orders reflect growing demand from market-leading retailers, eCommerce providers, package handling companies, and third-party logistics companies.
- In 2021, Berkshire Grey increased orders by $84 million, bringing the total orders since inception to $200 million, and ended the year with $105 million of backlog.
- The company recently added to its suite of patented, AI-enabled robotic solutions to support its continued growth.
- Price Action: BGRY shares traded higher by 5.26% at $3.40 on the last check Monday.
