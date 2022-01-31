 Skip to main content

Berkshire Grey Extends Commercial Momentum With New Order Worth $14M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 2:11pm   Comments

  • Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) has secured $14 million in new orders since November 2021, including $8 million in new orders and $6 million of follow-on new orders.
  • The additional orders reflect growing demand from market-leading retailers, eCommerce providers, package handling companies, and third-party logistics companies.
  • In 2021, Berkshire Grey increased orders by $84 million, bringing the total orders since inception to $200 million, and ended the year with $105 million of backlog.
  • The company recently added to its suite of patented, AI-enabled robotic solutions to support its continued growth.
  • Price Action: BGRY shares traded higher by 5.26% at $3.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

