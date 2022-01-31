Rush Street Interactive Expands Into Mexico Via Partnership With Grupo Multimedios
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios to bring its online gaming platform to Mexico. The financial terms of the 25-year agreement were not disclosed.
- Under the arrangement, Rush Street will operate online casino and sports betting countrywide in close partnership with Grupo Multimedios.
- Grupo Multimedios' subsidiary holds a license to operate online gaming in Mexico.
- The partnership is expected to enable Rush Street to leverage Grupo Multimedios' media assets and distribution channels for promotional and content integration purposes.
- The companies expect to launch operations in the second quarter of 2022.
- "We look forward to leveraging the infrastructure, operations team, and relationships developed during our five years of business in Latin America as we expand our best-in-class online gaming platform to a growing Mexico market," said CEO Richard Schwartz.
- Price Action: RSI shares traded higher by 8.80% at $9.64 on the last check Monday.
