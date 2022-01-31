 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rush Street Interactive Expands Into Mexico Via Partnership With Grupo Multimedios
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 11:37am   Comments
Share:
Rush Street Interactive Expands Into Mexico Via Partnership With Grupo Multimedios
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios to bring its online gaming platform to Mexico. The financial terms of the 25-year agreement were not disclosed.
  • Under the arrangement, Rush Street will operate online casino and sports betting countrywide in close partnership with Grupo Multimedios.
  • Grupo Multimedios' subsidiary holds a license to operate online gaming in Mexico.
  • The partnership is expected to enable Rush Street to leverage Grupo Multimedios' media assets and distribution channels for promotional and content integration purposes.
  • The companies expect to launch operations in the second quarter of 2022.
  • "We look forward to leveraging the infrastructure, operations team, and relationships developed during our five years of business in Latin America as we expand our best-in-class online gaming platform to a growing Mexico market," said CEO Richard Schwartz.
  • Price Action: RSI shares traded higher by 8.80% at $9.64 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSI)

EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up New York Sports Betting Opportunity; Potential Winners And Why Heavy Launch Promotions Are Used
CFP National Championship Game, Alabama Vs. Georgia: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Betting Promotions And Prop Picks
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse
9 Stocks To Watch For Ohio's Sports Betting Market, Which Could Hit $12 Billion
Rush Street Interactive To Operate Retail Sportsbook At The Hall Of Fame Village In Ohio
Inspired Inks Contract To Supply Games To Online Casino Rush Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com