5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 9.82 AT&T (NYSE:T) - P/E: 9.13 Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) - P/E: 6.82 ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) - P/E: 7.42 Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 1.84

This quarter, Scienjoy Holding experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q2 and is now 0.27. AT&T's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.78, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.87. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.38%, which has increased by 1.68% from last quarter's yield of 7.7%.

Most recently, Autohome reported earnings per share at 0.72, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.97. ViacomCBS has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.76, which has decreased by 21.65% compared to Q2, which was 0.97. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.26%, which has increased by 0.1% from 2.16% in the previous quarter.

Blue Hat Interactive saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.0 in Q2 to 0.04 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.