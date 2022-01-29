 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Joni Mitchell Follows Neil Young Off Spotify In Protest Of Joe Rogan's COVID-Related Content
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Joni Mitchell Follows Neil Young Off Spotify In Protest Of Joe Rogan's COVID-Related Content

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell has hailed the moral equivalent of a big yellow taxi to take her away from Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), following Neil Young’s example of having her music removed from the podcast platform in protest of the COVID-related content on Joe Rogan’s talk show.

What Happened: In a statement on her website, the 78-year-old Mitchell announced, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Although Mitchell did not mention Rogan by name, she included a link to an open letter from a coalition of 270 doctors, professors, scientists, health care professionals and science communicators complaining about what they perceived as medical misinformation being spread on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the podcast network’s most popular program.

Earlier in the week, Young challenged Spotify to choose between having his music or Rogan’s show on the platform. Spotify is the exclusive platform for Rogan, whose podcast attracts 11 million listeners per weekday episode.

What Didn’t Happen: Simultaneous to Mitchell’s decision, another 1970s-era singer/songwriter pushed back at rumors that he was following Young’s lead on departing Spotify.

Barry Manilow shut down stories that he wanted his music removed from the podcasting platform in protest of Rogan’s COVID-related content.

“I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify,” Manilow told his Twitter followers. “I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.”

And yet another 1970s icon, Peter Frampton, is also keeping his music on Spotify, although he gave a plug for rival Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iTunes in support of Young.

"Good for you Neil," Frampton tweeted. "I’ve always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you!"

Photo: Joni Mitchell at last month's Kennedy Center honors. Photo by Shawn Miller / Library of Congress

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted
SiriusXM Revives 'Neil Young Radio' After Rock Legend's Spotify Exodus
Spotify Removes Neil Young's Music From Its Platform Over His Feud With Joe Rogan
Spotify May Not Get To Keep On Rockin' In The Free World: Inside the Neil Young Vs. Joe Rogan Feud
What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology
Looking At Spotify Technology's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barry Manilow Covid-19 Joe Rogan Joni Mitchell Neil Young Peter Frampton podcastingNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com