Joni Mitchell Follows Neil Young Off Spotify In Protest Of Joe Rogan's COVID-Related Content

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell has hailed the moral equivalent of a big yellow taxi to take her away from Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), following Neil Young’s example of having her music removed from the podcast platform in protest of the COVID-related content on Joe Rogan’s talk show.

What Happened: In a statement on her website, the 78-year-old Mitchell announced, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Although Mitchell did not mention Rogan by name, she included a link to an open letter from a coalition of 270 doctors, professors, scientists, health care professionals and science communicators complaining about what they perceived as medical misinformation being spread on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the podcast network’s most popular program.

Earlier in the week, Young challenged Spotify to choose between having his music or Rogan’s show on the platform. Spotify is the exclusive platform for Rogan, whose podcast attracts 11 million listeners per weekday episode.

What Didn’t Happen: Simultaneous to Mitchell’s decision, another 1970s-era singer/songwriter pushed back at rumors that he was following Young’s lead on departing Spotify.

Barry Manilow shut down stories that he wanted his music removed from the podcasting platform in protest of Rogan’s COVID-related content.

“I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify,” Manilow told his Twitter followers. “I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.”

And yet another 1970s icon, Peter Frampton, is also keeping his music on Spotify, although he gave a plug for rival Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iTunes in support of Young.

"Good for you Neil," Frampton tweeted. "I’ve always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you!"

