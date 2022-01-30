Apple Sparks Controversy With Pregnant Man Emoji On iPhone

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has introduced a pregnant man emoji and pregnant person emoji with its iOS 15.4 beta version.

The pregnant emoji isn’t new to some, as they’re part of a September 2021 update to the “encyclopedia of emoji” Emojipedia.

However, this has created growing controversy, as some cultural commentators argue that the effort to make the biologically specific phenomenon all-inclusive erases factors that make women distinctive from men and even dehumanizes women.

Piers Morgan was among those left speechless.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio also reacted to the new emoji on Twitter.

In 5500 years of recorded human history there has never been a pregnant man But if that day should ever come figuring out how to deliver that baby will be, let’s just say, unusually difficult pic.twitter.com/pC592iYxop — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2022

Emojipedia faced criticism last September when it first announced the emoji for “pregnant men.” In response, Emojipedia said that the new emoji could be used to represent trans men, non-bisexuals, or women with short hair, as well as other groups such as people who just finished eating or have a big stomach.

Both new pregnant emojis also come in five different skin tones. A user can hold their finger on the icon until it shows different skin tone options.

The pregnant woman emoji firs appeared on Apple iPhones in 2016.

