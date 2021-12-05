 Skip to main content

Here's What Apple May Have In Store For You In 2022
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Here's What Apple May Have In Store For You In 2022

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch five new MacBooks and an entry-level MacBook Pro in 2022. 

Gurman says that a next-generation entry-level MacBook Pro would contain the same M2 chip as the next-generation MacBook Air

It will feature the same CPU cores as the M1 chip, up to 10 graphics cores, and improved performance. 

Similarly, Apple will launch a new variant of the MacBook Air in 2022. Again, the laptop is expected to get an upgraded M1 or M2 chip. 

There have been rumors that Apple will launch new iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac pro updates

Gurman mentioned that he also expects to see an iPhone SE with 5G, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and Apple's first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset in 2022. 

Also, if rumors are to be believed, Apple may also come out with the first generation of Apple's AR Smart Glasses, which the tech giant may call the "Apple Glass."

The AR glasses will offer similar computing power to the M1 chipset in Macs and could feature dual 4K micro OLED displays. The glasses would reportedly look similar to regular glasses and have a starting price of $499.

Related Link: Why Apple Is On Track To $3 Trillion Market Cap In 2022: A 'Safety Blanket' Tech Stalwart During Market Storm

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple AR HeadsetNews Top Stories Markets Tech ETFs General Best of Benzinga

