EXCLUSIVE: Applied UV Will Deploy Pathogen Killing Technology In Tennessee Department Of Corrections Facilities

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) announced Monday it has received a significant initial order from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) for the company's Scientific Air S-400 patented 24/7 large air volume, UV-C pathogen killing technology for use in department prison and correctional facilities. TDOC manages and operates 10 adult prisons and contracts with several counties for the operation of three other prisons, collectively housing some 21,000 offenders.

“We are very pleased to announce this significant initial order from TDOC for the S-400,” said Max Munn, founder, CEO and president of Applied UV. “Prisons represent a significant challenge and opportunity, and we believe our mobile S-400 whole-room disinfection system is the ideal solution for most correctional facilities.”

Incarcerated people are infected by the coronavirus at a rate more than five times higher than the nation’s overall rate, according to research reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association in July 2020. The reported death rate of inmates (39 deaths per 100,000) is also higher than the national rate (29 deaths per 100,000).

Applied UV is a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light for surface areas, and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely.

Developed for health care facilities, Scientific Air is helping large facilities and hospitals across the country address the growing need for effective and safe airborne Infection prevention.

Applied UV says that since 2015, Scientific Air and its predecessors have been making air safer at facilities like the Federal VA Hospital System, NYU Medical Center, University of Rochester Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Medical of California.

On Friday, shares of Applied UV closed at $1.76, up 1.15%.

Photo: Courtesy of applieduvinc.com.