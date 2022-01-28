Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For Astarte Vessel
- Diana Shipping Inc's (NYSE: DSX) subsidiary entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. for the m/v Astarte vessel built-in 2013.
- The gross charter rate is $21,500 per day, for a period until minimum April 15, 2023, up to maximum June 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on January 31, 2022.
- This company expects the employment to generate ~$9.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
- Diana Shipping's fleet currently consists of 33 dry bulk vessels.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower 0.83% at $3.59 on the last check Friday.
