Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For Astarte Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • Diana Shipping Inc's (NYSE: DSX) subsidiary entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. for the m/v Astarte vessel built-in 2013.
  • The gross charter rate is $21,500 per day, for a period until minimum April 15, 2023, up to maximum June 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on January 31, 2022.
  • This company expects the employment to generate ~$9.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
  • Diana Shipping's fleet currently consists of 33 dry bulk vessels. 
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower 0.83% at $3.59 on the last check Friday.

