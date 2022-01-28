 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Williams Industrial Services Shares Trading Lower Today?
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Williams Industrial Services Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (NYSE: WLMS) plunges after providing FY22 financial guidance.
  • The company expects revenue of $305 million - $325 million (consensus $325.04 million), with the first quarter being the lowest sales period.
  • The company expects gross margin to be 10.5% - 11.0%, and EBITDA of $10 million - $12.5 million.
  • Williams Industrial's total liquidity was $27.7 million as of December 31, 2021, versus $21.7 million at the end of Q3.
  • "Our guidance for 2022 marks continued progress towards sustained profitability and a strengthened balance sheet while recognizing some current challenges impacting the business," said CEO Tracy Pagliara.
  • "In particular, we did not win the delayed contract that was designated as 'uncertain' in our third quarter earnings release, and one of our other largest customers has transferred certain work to a competitor," Pagliara added.
  • Price Action: WLMS shares are trading lower by 29.4% at $2.16 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WLMS)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Apple Reports Upbeat Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com