AVCtechnologies To Divest Computex Tech Business To Calian
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 5:33am   Comments
AVCtechnologies To Divest Computex Tech Business To Calian
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCTagreed to sell its Computex Technology Group business to Calian Group Ltd. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The proceeds from the sale, along with cash on hand, will likely render AVCtechnologies debt-free and allow long-term value creation for its shareholders.
  • The move will help AVC Technologies transition to a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company centered on its premium Kandy platform.
  • AVCtechnologies' Kandy platform is one of the largest pure-play providers of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Direct Routing as a Service (DRaaS) for enterprise customers.
  • Price Action: AVCT shares traded higher by 2.73% at $1.13 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Asset Sales Tech

