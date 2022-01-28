 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Sees 'A Lot Of Potential' With Metaverse And Is 'Investing Accordingly,' Says CEO Tim Cook

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 3:15am   Comments
Share:
Apple Sees 'A Lot Of Potential' With Metaverse And Is 'Investing Accordingly,' Says CEO Tim Cook

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said his company sees a “lot of potential” in the Metaverse space and is “investing accordingly.”

What Happened: Cook made the comments during Apple’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday, when asked about the tech giant’s plans for the Metaverse — a term that represents a meeting of the physical world with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Cook added that Apple already has over 14,000 AR apps in the App store.

Apple reported better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter on Thursday.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: Realizing the massive opportunity in the Metaverse, companies such as Apple and Meta Platform Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) are investing more time and money into the space.

However, Apple’s rumored mixed-reality headset though may not debut until the end of 2022 or later, it was reported earlier this week, citing technology-focused journalist Mark Gurman. The product could reach store shelves by 2023.

Investors have high hopes for the Apple VR/AR headset product since it would mark the Cupertino-based company's entry into an entirely new product category.

The headset is expected to compete against Meta’s Oculus headset and Sony Group Corp.’s (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation VR, among others.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.3% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $159.22, but rose 5.0% in the after-hours session to $167.23.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple's Q1 Results A 'Major Statement Of iPhone/Services Demand': Analyst
Apple Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Blow Past Estimates: What Investors Need To Know
Apple, Microsoft And Nvidia Shares Are All At Support: Will These Levels Hold Firm?
Pete Najarian Says Apple Could Report 'Something Close' To Microsoft's Numbers: What Investors Need To Know
Buy NFTs With A Credit Card, No Crypto: What Investors Should Know About MoonPay NFT Checkout
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech metaverse Tim CookNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com