Why Are Calix Shares Trading Higher Today?

- Cowen analyst Paul Silverstein says Calix Inc's (NYSE: CALX) "solid beat and raises" in Q4 would have been meaningfully better if not for supply chain issues.
- Calix reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $176.4 million above the consensus of $173.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.24.
- Calix sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $174 million - $180 million above the consensus of $164.2 million. Calix sees adjusted EPS of $0.16 - $0.21, above the consensus of $0.15.
- The issue reinforces his view that the company's future earnings power and cash flow generation continues to exceed investor expectations.
- He continues to see an "outstanding" long-term outlook with the ongoing ramp of software platforms driving "strong" margin uplift and revenue growth.
- Silverstein views Calix as his best mid-cap idea with an Outperform rating.
- Calix's cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform.
- Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 3.78% at $42.58 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CALX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Barrington Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
