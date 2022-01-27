 Skip to main content

Why Are Calix Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
Why Are Calix Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Cowen analyst Paul Silverstein says Calix Inc's (NYSE: CALX) "solid beat and raises" in Q4 would have been meaningfully better if not for supply chain issues.
  • Calix reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $176.4 million above the consensus of $173.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.24.
  • Calix sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $174 million - $180 million above the consensus of $164.2 million. Calix sees adjusted EPS of $0.16 - $0.21, above the consensus of $0.15.
  • The issue reinforces his view that the company's future earnings power and cash flow generation continues to exceed investor expectations. 
  • He continues to see an "outstanding" long-term outlook with the ongoing ramp of software platforms driving "strong" margin uplift and revenue growth. 
  • Silverstein views Calix as his best mid-cap idea with an Outperform rating.
  • Calix's cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. 
  • Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 3.78% at $42.58 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CALX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Barrington ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CALX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

