Peloton Is Getting No Love From Investors: Could Eminem Help Or Will They Let It Slip?

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy” is a line in Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself.” The lyrics might also apply to anyone taking part in a new workout with Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON).

What Happened: Eminem is the latest musician to be signed with Peloton and have their music featured in a themed workout.

On Jan. 28, Peloton will launch a boxing-specific Artist Series using the music of Eminem. The launch marks Peloton’s first-ever live boxing event.

"Float like a butterfly, I'm gonna sting like a bee" 🥊 Comin' to @onepeloton 1/28.. get the app - https://t.co/NEkLAlfg44 pic.twitter.com/ZuWeXeusLw — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 25, 2022

“To take this programming moment to new heights, Peloton will premiere the class series with Eminem, marking the rapper’s debut on the Peloton platform,” Peloton said in its press release.

The live events and use of Eminem music serve as an intro for users to sign up to a two-week Peloton program called “Get Hooked: Peloton Boxing” and its regular programming of boxing classes on the Peloton App. The Peloton App is free for two months for all new members.

Three live boxing classes will take place in users’ local time zones and will be made available later on-demand. The classes are led by Peloton Instructors and will be hosted on the Peloton App.

The boxing event will take place on Jan. 28. Additional Artist Series Eminem-themed workouts will take place for Tread Bootcamp, Core Strength and Cycling classes on Jan. 29, Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Why It’s Important: Peloton shares got hit hard last week on reports the company was halting production of its connected fitness products due to consumer demand. Peloton executives said the report was not true.

Peloton has two reportable business segments: connected fitness products and subscriptions.

While the company’s connected products segment could take a hit due to weakened demand and lower production, Peloton could be focusing more on the subscription side of the business.

Hosting themed workout events and integrating popular music could highlight the value proposition of the company’s Peloton App and various subscription services.

The boxing classes could also serve as a test for customer appetite for a potential connected boxing business line, similar to rivals in the fitness space.

PTON Price Action: PTON shares were trading down 2.22% at $24.20 Thursday morning. Shares are down over 35% in the last month.

Photo courtesy of Peloton.