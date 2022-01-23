 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton To Be Pushed By Activist Investor To Fire CEO And Explore Sale: WSJ
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2022 9:07pm   Comments
Share:
Peloton To Be Pushed By Activist Investor To Fire CEO And Explore Sale: WSJ

Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC wants the stationary-bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) to fire its CEO John Foley and explore a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing sources.

What Happened: The activist investor believes the exercise equipment maker could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness-oriented companies. 

Blackwells, which owns less than 5% stake in Peloton, believes the company is weaker than before the pandemic and placed most of the blame on Foley.

See Also: Peloton Analyst Cuts Price Target By 45% Following Latest Sell-Off

Why It Matters: Peloton shares plummeted 24% on Thursday after a CNBC report said the company is temporarily halting production of its bikes and treadmills to control costs as fitness equipment demand wanes.

Shares rallied by 11% midday Friday but remained down about 83% over the last year. 

Foley, in a statement on Friday, dismissed the CNBC report and said the company had no plan to halt the production of bikes and Treads.

The Peloton CEO said the company is "taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs” and would share more details with earnings on Feb. 8, as noted by WSJ.

The company's said in a preliminary report that its subscriber count rose to 2.77 million during the fiscal second quarter, short of the company's guidance range of between 2.8 million and 2.85 million. 

Price Action: Peloton shares closed 11.7% higher at $27.06 a share. The stock is down 23% year-to-date.

Photo: Courtesy of Peloton

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

4 Peloton Analysts Break Down Preliminary Q2 Results
Peloton Shares Pick Back Up After A Big Red Day: What's Next?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Peloton Analyst Cuts Price Target By 45% Following Latest Sell-Off
Why Peloton Shares Are Bouncing Back Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fitness Apps Investor activismNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com